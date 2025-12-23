Controversial Land Deal: Office Boy's Role Sparks New Investigation

A Pune court faced new revelations in the Rs 300-crore Mundhwa land deal controversy, as prosecution claimed an 'office boy' associated with Shital Tejwani signed key documents as a partner of Amadea Enterprises LLP.

The court extended Tejwani's police custody until December 27 after assertions she was uncooperative. Investigators seek details about any financial ties between the office boy and Tejwani.

Despite the call from activists to include Parth Pawar and Santosh Hingane in the FIR, the sale continues to draw scrutiny over alleged manipulation of ownership documents and evading Rs 21 crore in stamp duty.

(With inputs from agencies.)