Party in Exile: Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya Celebrate Milestone Birthday Amidst Controversy

Lalit Modi, IPL founder and wanted fugitive, shared a video on social media of Vijay Mallya's 70th birthday celebration in London. Both individuals, facing financial charges in India, are seen enjoying the party along with high-profile guests. Mallya is currently on bail in the UK pending legal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 24-12-2025 00:00 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 00:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
At a recent gathering in London, Lalit Modi, famed for founding the Indian Premier League, shared a glimpse of a birthday celebration honoring his friend Vijay Mallya, who turned 70. The event saw attendance from notable figures, including British actor Idris Elba.

The Instagram post shared by Modi has become a point of contention as it refers to himself and Mallya, both facing criminal charges in India, as 'the two biggest fugitives' of the country. It's a bold reminder of their ongoing financial legal dilemmas back home.

Mallya, who continues to resist extradition and is on bail in the UK, faces financial corruption charges. Yet, the celebration underscores a public display of camaraderie and opulence, despite the looming legal battles and bankruptcy proceedings against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

