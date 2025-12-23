Left Menu

Violence Erupts in Assam's Karbi Anglong Amid Protests

In Assam's Karbi Anglong district, violence broke out between protesters and security forces, resulting in the deaths of two individuals, including a specially-abled youth, and injuries to 45 others, including 38 police personnel. Protesters demanded the eviction of encroachers from tribal lands, leading to several clashes and property damage.

Guwahati | Updated: 23-12-2025
In a fresh wave of violence in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, two people were killed and at least 45 others injured, including 38 police personnel, during clashes between protesters and security forces. The unrest follows demands for the eviction of encroachers from tribal lands.

The protests turned violent after the body of a 25-year-old specially-abled youth was discovered in a burned building. Another protester was killed during clashes. Despite prohibitory orders, large crowds gathered, prompting police to lathicharge and fire tear gas to disperse them.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed sorrow over the violence and assured additional security in affected areas. He emphasized the need for dialogue and condemned the escalating hostility, urging all parties to seek peaceful resolutions.

