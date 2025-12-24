Left Menu

Maharashtra Waqf Tribunal Grants Extension for UMEED Portal Data Upload

The Maharashtra State Waqf Tribunal granted a six-month extension for uploading Waqf property data on the UMEED portal. Despite submitting details, technical issues hampered the upload of all property data. The Tribunal mandated the portal's full functionality before the extension begins and refrained from any punitive actions during this period.

The Maharashtra State Waqf Tribunal, located in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, has provided a six-month extension for the uploading of Waqf property data onto the UMEED portal. This system, managed by the Centre, aims to streamline digital management of Waqf properties, involving assets endowed for charitable purposes.

The Tribunal's decision was in response to an application from the Maharashtra State Board of Waqf, with their December 5 registration deadline already expired. The Board highlighted persistent technical problems, despite ongoing communication with the UMEED team.

While there are 36,000 registered institutions, only two-thirds of the 75,000 properties have been uploaded. The Tribunal's decision ensures further relief and time for the upload process, emphasizing the need for a fully operational portal before the extension's period initiates, and safeguarding trustees from consequences during this phase.

