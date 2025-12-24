ICG Inducts First Indigenous Pollution Control Vessel ‘Samudra Pratap’

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has achieved a major milestone in maritime safety and environmental protection with the induction of its first indigenously designed and built Pollution Control Vessel (PCV), Samudra Pratap (Yard 1267). The vessel was formally inducted on 23 December 2025 under the two-PCV construction project awarded to Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL).

With more than 60% indigenous content, Samudra Pratap stands as a testament to India’s growing shipbuilding capabilities and aligns strongly with the Government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives. The vessel marks a significant leap in the ICG’s operational capacity, particularly in safeguarding India’s maritime environment.

India’s Largest and Most Advanced Coast Guard Ship

Samudra Pratap is now the largest ship in the Indian Coast Guard fleet. Built to handle complex marine pollution scenarios, the 114.5-metre-long and 16.5-metre-wide vessel displaces 4,170 tonnes and is equipped with cutting-edge pollution response, navigation, and defence systems.

The ship features a 30mm CRN-91 naval gun and two 12.7mm stabilised remote-controlled guns integrated with a fire control system for enhanced operational security. It also incorporates several indigenous technologies, including an Integrated Bridge System (IBS), Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS), and Automated Power Management System, further reinforcing local technological capabilities.

First ICG Vessel With Dynamic Positioning Capability

In a first for the Indian Coast Guard, Samudra Pratap comes equipped with Dynamic Positioning (DP-1) capability, allowing the vessel to maintain its position precisely during pollution response and recovery missions. The ship carries FiFi-2/FFV-2 notation for high-capacity external firefighting, enabling it to respond effectively to offshore industrial accidents and marine disasters.

The PCV is equipped with sophisticated pollution-detection systems, including an oil fingerprinting machine, a gyro-stabilised Standoff Active Chemical Detector, and a fully functional pollution control laboratory. These capabilities make the vessel a crucial asset for pollution monitoring, oil spill detection, contaminant analysis, and separation of oil from contaminated water.

Strengthening India’s Maritime Environmental Security

Designed for operations within India’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and beyond, Samudra Pratap enables the Coast Guard to conduct high-precision missions, recover viscous pollutants, and support large-scale marine environmental protection efforts. With its advanced systems and large deck area, the vessel can also support helicopter operations and facilitate extended maritime surveillance.

Induction Ceremony

The induction ceremony was attended by senior dignitaries, including DIG V. K. Parmar, Principal Director (Materiel), Indian Coast Guard; Brajesh Kumar Upadhyay, Chairman and Managing Director of GSL; and senior officials from both organisations. Their presence marked the ship’s significance as a pioneering achievement in India’s maritime capability development.

The ICG noted that Samudra Pratap will play a pivotal role in strengthening national preparedness for maritime environmental emergencies and enhancing India’s ability to safeguard its vast coastline and offshore assets.