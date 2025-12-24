Urgent Rescue Call for Child Laborers from Tripura

Tripura's Labour Minister, Tinku Roy, has urgently sought the intervention of Arunachal Pradesh's Labour Minister, Nyato Dukam, to aid in the rescue of 30 child labourers from Unakoti district. These children, along with a few adults, were lured under false pretenses to Arunachal Pradesh and now face grave mistreatment.

Roy communicated the dire situation through a letter, highlighting the illegal and inhuman conditions the labourers endure. He noted a registered case at Kailashahar police station, detailing the promise of wages and benefits that went unfulfilled, leading to severe anxiety and distress for the children's families.

Emphasizing the gravity and humanitarian nature of the matter, Roy implores for immediate assistance to ensure the safe repatriation of the individuals affected. The exploitation of children as labourers stands as a stark violation of human rights, requiring urgent redressal.

(With inputs from agencies.)