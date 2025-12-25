Left Menu

Major Breakthrough as Top Naxalite Leader Neutralised in Odisha

In a significant operation in Odisha's Kandhmal forest, Ganesh Uike, a top Maoist leader and Central Committee member, has been killed alongside five other Naxalites. This marks a key step in India's efforts to eliminate Naxalism by 2026, as announced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Updated: 25-12-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 14:36 IST
In a pivotal operation in Odisha's Kandhmal forest, Indian security forces have neutralised Ganesh Uike, a prominent Maoist leader, and five other Naxalites.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah described this as a significant milestone towards achieving a Naxal-free India, celebrating the breakthrough as a step closer to national safety.

Uike, known for his aliases and a hefty bounty on his head, was a central figure in the Naxalite movement. The encounter signals progress in government's commitment to eradicate Naxalism by 2026.

