Controversy Erupts Over Kerala's Proposed Nativity Card

Kerala's decision to introduce a permanent, photo-embedded Nativity Card has ignited a political storm. Senior BJP leader V Muraleedharan has questioned the legal validity of this move, describing it as unnecessary and politically driven.

Criticism mounted following an in-principle approval by the Cabinet on Wednesday. Muraleedharan argued that the power to determine citizenship is central government territory and questioned the need for an additional identification document when Aadhaar already exists. He accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's administration of politically motivated spending.

Chief Minister Vijayan defended the card, arguing it offers legal benefits and eases bureaucratic tasks. Despite this, BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar promised a legal challenge and accused the government of diverting attention from electoral challenges.

