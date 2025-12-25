Left Menu

Delhi Police Nab Armed Duo in Bullet-Proof SUV Bust

Delhi Police detained two armed individuals and confiscated a bullet-proof SUV during a vehicle inspection in outer north Delhi. Deepak Maan and Ankit, who claimed the weapons for self-defense, were found with two pistols. Maan is linked to four criminal cases, including murder.

Updated: 25-12-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 18:35 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, two men armed with pistols were apprehended by Delhi Police during a routine vehicle check in outer north Delhi on Christmas Eve. Officials reported the arrest on Thursday, underscoring the heightened security measures in place.

The duo, identified as Deepak Maan (37) and Ankit alias Hunny (25), were found with loaded country-made pistols in a bullet-proof SUV at Mukarba Chowk. The checkpoint, reinforced with local police, PCR staff, and traffic personnel, spotted the suspicious vehicle with tinted windows.

The weapons were allegedly for self-defense due to village rivalries, according to police. Maan, previously involved in serious criminal activities including murder, claimed ownership of one pistol. A case has been filed under the Arms Act, and an investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

