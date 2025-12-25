Left Menu

Honoring Atal Bihari Vajpayee: A Legacy of Governance

Atal Bihari Vajpayee's commitment to ideology and value-based politics laid the foundation for development and good governance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is fulfilling Vajpayee's vision, said BJP national working president Nitin Nabin during an exhibition marking Vajpayee's 101st birth anniversary. The event emphasized Vajpayee's contributions and ongoing influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 18:37 IST
Honoring Atal Bihari Vajpayee: A Legacy of Governance
Atal Bihari Vajpayee
  • Country:
  • India

Atal Bihari Vajpayee's enduring legacy in Indian politics is being honored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who continues to uphold his vision for India's future. During an exhibition launching Vajpayee's 101st birth anniversary, BJP national working president Nitin Nabin emphasized his unwavering commitment to value-based politics.

The event at the BJP headquarters commemorated Vajpayee's significant contributions to the nation. Nabin urged citizens and party members to collaboratively achieve Prime Minister Modi's goal of transforming India into a developed country, calling it a fitting tribute to Vajpayee's vision of democracy.

Vajpayee's dedication to public service and governance serves as an inspiration, with Modi implementing principles of service and welfare for the underprivileged. Prominent BJP leaders, including Arun Singh and Satyanarayan Jatiya, joined in recognizing Vajpayee's remarkable influence on India's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

 Global
2
US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

 Global
3
Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

 Global
4
Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Managing Local Debt in China: Insights from Europe’s Long Experience with Fiscal Rules

Building a Future-Ready Indian State: How Mission Karmayogi Is Reshaping Governance Skills

How Europe Is Failing and Protecting Its Youngest: Lessons from New WHO–UNICEF Data

Improving Foodborne Disease Detection Through Better Surveillance and Rapid Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025