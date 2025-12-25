Left Menu

Tragic Killing in Rashidpur: Labourer Shot Dead

Devdiscourse News Desk | Farrukhabad | Updated: 25-12-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 18:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 45-year-old labourer was found dead from gunshot wounds in Rashidpur village, located in the Kayamganj area, according to police statements on Thursday.

The body of Sobaran Singh, riddled with bullets, was discovered in a field early in the day, sparking alarm among local residents.

Authorities reported that Singh had departed his residence on Wednesday morning to pursue his daily wage work and had not been seen since. After a nighttime search by his family, his body was discovered by a villager in the morning. Singh's bicycle was found abandoned not far from the scene.

Kayamganj Station House Officer Madan Mohan Chaturvedi indicated the recovery of an empty cartridge and a blood trail at the site. Initial investigations suggest Singh sustained three gunshot wounds: in the chest, waist, and head.

Police have described the killing as exceptionally brutal. Singh leaves behind a family, including three married daughters and a son, Ankit, residing in Delhi.

