Left Menu

Delhi Police arrest proclaimed offender in sexual harassment case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 15:01 IST
Delhi Police arrest proclaimed offender in sexual harassment case
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police has arrested a man accused of outraging the modesty of a woman, sexual harassment and house-trespass, an official said on Friday.

''The accused, Ravi Raj, 20, was arrested on Thursday, he was evading judicial proceedings to dodge punishment after being declared a proclaimed offender earlier this year,'' the police officer said.

The officer said a team traced him, who had been changing locations frequently.

Police said the team initially visited Raj's house, but he was found missing.

Upon receiving information that Ravi Raj was present in the northeast Delhi's Johripur area, police reached the spot and conducted a raid, during which the accused was apprehended, the officer said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pro-Hindu activists protest outside Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata

Pro-Hindu activists protest outside Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kol...

 India
2
Tractor wholesale volume may grow 15-17 pc this fiscal: ICRA

Tractor wholesale volume may grow 15-17 pc this fiscal: ICRA

 India
3
Punjab Congress to hold statewide press conferences on MGNREGA

Punjab Congress to hold statewide press conferences on MGNREGA

 India
4
DMK members hold a memorial event for lives lost in 2004 tsunami

DMK members hold a memorial event for lives lost in 2004 tsunami

India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025