Russia sentences ex-foreign ministry employee to 12 years for passing secrets to U.S. intelligence

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-12-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 18:23 IST
A court in ‌Moscow sentenced former Russian foreign ministry ⁠employee Arseniy Konovalov to 12 years in prison for passing ​secrets to U.S. intelligence, Interfax ‍reported on Friday citing The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB).

Konovalov, "while ⁠on ‌a ⁠long-term foreign assignment in the United ‍States, ... passed secret information ​that had come to his ⁠knowledge in the course of ⁠his duties in return for monetary reward on ⁠to American intelligence," the ⁠agency ‌reported citing FSB.

