Russia sentences ex-foreign ministry employee to 12 years for passing secrets to U.S. intelligence
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-12-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 18:23 IST
- Country:
- Russia
A court in Moscow sentenced former Russian foreign ministry employee Arseniy Konovalov to 12 years in prison for passing secrets to U.S. intelligence, Interfax reported on Friday citing The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB).
Konovalov, "while on a long-term foreign assignment in the United States, ... passed secret information that had come to his knowledge in the course of his duties in return for monetary reward on to American intelligence," the agency reported citing FSB.
