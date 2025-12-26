Medical Uproar: Strike Erupts Over Doctor's Termination at IGMC

Indira Gandhi Medical College's Resident Doctors' Association declared an indefinite strike starting from Saturday to confront the termination of Dr. Raghav Narula following an altercation with a patient. The dispute has garnered support from various medical associations, leaving routine hospital services non-operational except for emergencies.

The conflict erupted after Dr. Narula was reportedly involved in a physical clash with patient Arjun Singh in the hospital's pulmonary ward, sparking calls from the medical community to reverse the termination. The confrontation, captured on video, shows both the doctor and patient at fault, according to an inquiry report.

Amidst inconvenienced patients, the hospital strike continues, spearheaded by the joint action committee in solidarity with Dr. Narula. The Chief Minister has assured new guidelines to protect doctors and a prompt investigation, addressing concerns raised by the Federation of Resident Doctors' Associations and political entities in the region.

