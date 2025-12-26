Left Menu

Medical Uproar: Strike Erupts Over Doctor's Termination at IGMC

Resident doctors at Indira Gandhi Medical College announced an indefinite strike demanding the reversal of Dr. Raghav Narula's termination following a brawl with a patient. The strike, supported by various medical associations, will halt routine services, impacting many patients who traveled for treatments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 26-12-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 19:57 IST
Medical Uproar: Strike Erupts Over Doctor's Termination at IGMC
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indira Gandhi Medical College's Resident Doctors' Association declared an indefinite strike starting from Saturday to confront the termination of Dr. Raghav Narula following an altercation with a patient. The dispute has garnered support from various medical associations, leaving routine hospital services non-operational except for emergencies.

The conflict erupted after Dr. Narula was reportedly involved in a physical clash with patient Arjun Singh in the hospital's pulmonary ward, sparking calls from the medical community to reverse the termination. The confrontation, captured on video, shows both the doctor and patient at fault, according to an inquiry report.

Amidst inconvenienced patients, the hospital strike continues, spearheaded by the joint action committee in solidarity with Dr. Narula. The Chief Minister has assured new guidelines to protect doctors and a prompt investigation, addressing concerns raised by the Federation of Resident Doctors' Associations and political entities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Christmas Brawl: One Dead, Another Critically Injured in Nagpur

Tragic Christmas Brawl: One Dead, Another Critically Injured in Nagpur

 India
2
West Bengal's Voter Identity Initiative: A 32 Lakh Challenge

West Bengal's Voter Identity Initiative: A 32 Lakh Challenge

 India
3
Ministry Warns Against Fake Circulars about Company Filings

Ministry Warns Against Fake Circulars about Company Filings

 India
4
Navi Mumbai Sees High Flyers: New Airport's Impressive First Day

Navi Mumbai Sees High Flyers: New Airport's Impressive First Day

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025