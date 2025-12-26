Venezuela Releases Protesters Amid U.S. Pressure

Venezuela released 99 people detained during the tumultuous protests following last year's presidential election, amid persistent scrutiny from the international community and increasing pressure from Washington, which questions President Nicolas Maduro's leadership.

Protests erupted after the July 2024 election, as citizens demanded the opposition's victory be recognized. Venezuela's government arrested over 2,000 individuals in the post-election chaos, but recent statements from the prisons authority claim that measures have been taken to assess detainees' cases individually, resulting in these recent releases.

Despite these actions, NGOs argue the actual number of those freed is lower. Venezuela denies holding political prisoners, labeling them as 'imprisoned politicians' instead. Meanwhile, the U.N. continues to criticize the repression of civic freedoms in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)