Venezuela Releases Protesters Amid U.S. Pressure
Venezuela released 99 detainees from last year's election protests amid international and local scrutiny. Rights groups contest this number, with some confirming fewer releases, while the U.S. intensifies pressure on President Maduro. Meanwhile, Venezuela maintains compliance with legal evaluations, despite continuous allegations of repressing civic freedoms.
Venezuela released 99 people detained during the tumultuous protests following last year's presidential election, amid persistent scrutiny from the international community and increasing pressure from Washington, which questions President Nicolas Maduro's leadership.
Protests erupted after the July 2024 election, as citizens demanded the opposition's victory be recognized. Venezuela's government arrested over 2,000 individuals in the post-election chaos, but recent statements from the prisons authority claim that measures have been taken to assess detainees' cases individually, resulting in these recent releases.
Despite these actions, NGOs argue the actual number of those freed is lower. Venezuela denies holding political prisoners, labeling them as 'imprisoned politicians' instead. Meanwhile, the U.N. continues to criticize the repression of civic freedoms in the country.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kapil Sharma's Comedy Returns: 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2' Set for January Re-Release
Congress alleges corruption, administrative failure in BMC; releases 'chargesheet'
Rs 314 crore released for orphaned, dependent children in Punjab: Minister
Justice Department's Epstein Document Release Hits Snag
Release of Constitution in Santhali 'commendable effort': PM Modi