New Era of Beautification: Delhi's Iconic Roundabouts Get a Makeover

The Public Works Department (PWD) has launched a project to enhance the aesthetic appeal of four major roundabouts in Central and South Delhi, officials reported on Friday. This effort involves landscaping, horticulture works, and repairs, with a budget exceeding Rs 5 crore.

PWD Minister Parvesh Verma greenlit this beautification initiative last month, which aims to transform 41 significant roundabouts across Delhi. Each will showcase unique art and heritage from various states and union territories, while others will pay homage to the armed forces.

Key areas earmarked for this transformation include Crown Plaza red light near Okhla Mandi, T-point at Press Enclave Road and Mandir Marg, Delhi Gate Chowk, and Seemapuri. Completion is anticipated in three to four months post-tendering, which is currently underway.

