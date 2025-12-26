Delhi HC Questions GST on Air Purifiers Amid Pollution Concerns
The Delhi High Court queried the central government about lowering GST on air purifiers, citing worsening air quality in Delhi and surrounding regions. The court urged policymakers to make purifiers more affordable to aid citizens living in increasingly polluted conditions.
The Delhi High Court has raised a question directed at the central government, asking why the GST on air purifiers cannot be reduced. This comes amid escalating concerns over the deteriorating air quality in New Delhi and its neighboring areas.
During a court session, the Judges highlighted the need for air purifiers to be more accessible to the general public, drawing attention to the hazardous pollution levels affecting millions of residents.
The high court aims to prompt policy changes that would lower the financial barriers for individuals seeking to protect themselves from the adverse effects of pollution, thereby enhancing public health and safety.
