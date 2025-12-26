Clash of Powers: Saudi Airstrikes Intensify Yemen Crisis
The Southern Transitional Council (STC) in Yemen has rejected Saudi Arabia's demand to withdraw from Hadramout and Mahra. Despite Saudi airstrikes, the STC remains determined to secure these territories, citing threats from Houthi militants. Saudi Arabia and the UAE are attempting to stabilize the region through joint efforts.
The Southern Transitional Council (STC) in Yemen has firmly rejected a Saudi Arabian demand to withdraw its forces from the provinces of Hadramout and Mahra, a request made following their capture of these areas in December. The STC pledges to continue its presence, citing security threats from Houthi militants as justification.
The situation escalated with Saudi airstrikes targeting STC positions in Hadramout after ambushes by armed groups claimed the lives of two STC members. Despite the ongoing military pressure, the STC says the strikes will not deter their efforts in advocating for the rights of Southern Yemenis.
The United Arab Emirates supports Saudi Arabia's attempts to stabilize Yemen, as a Saudi-Emirati military delegation continues negotiations. Meanwhile, the STC maintains its openness to discussions ensuring the protection and unity of southern Yemen amidst the nation's ongoing civil strife.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Yemen
- Saudi Arabia
- STC
- airstrikes
- Hadramout
- Mahra
- UAE
- Houthis
- southern Yemen
- stability
ALSO READ
UAE welcomes Saudi efforts to support security in Yemen, foreign ministry says
UPDATE 2-UAE welcomes Saudi efforts to support security in Yemen, foreign ministry says
UAE president arrives in Pakistan on maiden official visit
UAE president arrives in Pakistan on maiden official visit
UPDATE 1-UAE welcomes Saudi efforts to support security in Yemen, foreign ministry says