Clash of Powers: Saudi Airstrikes Intensify Yemen Crisis

The Southern Transitional Council (STC) in Yemen has firmly rejected a Saudi Arabian demand to withdraw its forces from the provinces of Hadramout and Mahra, a request made following their capture of these areas in December. The STC pledges to continue its presence, citing security threats from Houthi militants as justification.

The situation escalated with Saudi airstrikes targeting STC positions in Hadramout after ambushes by armed groups claimed the lives of two STC members. Despite the ongoing military pressure, the STC says the strikes will not deter their efforts in advocating for the rights of Southern Yemenis.

The United Arab Emirates supports Saudi Arabia's attempts to stabilize Yemen, as a Saudi-Emirati military delegation continues negotiations. Meanwhile, the STC maintains its openness to discussions ensuring the protection and unity of southern Yemen amidst the nation's ongoing civil strife.

