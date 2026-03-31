GHMC Seizes and Releases Jayalalithaa's Building Over Property Tax Dues

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) briefly took hold of a residential building belonging to the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, J Jayalalithaa, due to overdue property tax bills. The structure, situated at Srinagar Colony, was seized on Monday by GHMC officials after caretakers allegedly ignored multiple notices regarding tax dues, which have been accumulating since 2017.

A GHMC representative explained that notices were issued and visits were made to the property, ultimately leading to the seizure when the dues remained unpaid. The overdue tax amounted to over Rs 82 lakh, even after a waiver of 90 percent of the interest was provided by GHMC. Caretakers have requested vacancy remission, claiming the building has been empty since the former chief minister's death in 2016, a plea that has been approved.

While the building is registered under Jayalalithaa's name, property inheritance legalities are ongoing. Initially classified as residential, the building moved into the commercial category after being rented to Vijay Mallya's company, which vacated it in 2017, according to officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)