Scandal in Jabalpur: University Clerks Arrested in Job Scam Assault

A shocking incident has come to light in Jabalpur, where a 22-year-old woman was allegedly raped by staff of a state-run university on false promises of employment. The police revealed the harrowing details of her ordeal on campus.

The accused, Durga Shankar Singerha, 58, an upper division clerk, and Mukesh Sen, a peon, allegedly lured the woman under the pretext of job opportunities at Jawaharlal Nehru Agricultural University. Arrests were made swiftly after the victim reported the crime.

Singerha and Sen allegedly carried out the assault after misleading the survivor to a house on campus and then issued threats to ensure her silence. Law enforcement responded immediately, and the perpetrators are now in judicial custody pending further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)