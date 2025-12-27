Left Menu

Scandal in Jabalpur: University Clerks Arrested in Job Scam Assault

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly raped by two university clerks in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, under the guise of a job offer. The accused were arrested and remanded in judicial custody after threatening the victim with defamation if she reported the incident. The victim's family subsequently filed a complaint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 27-12-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 11:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident has come to light in Jabalpur, where a 22-year-old woman was allegedly raped by staff of a state-run university on false promises of employment. The police revealed the harrowing details of her ordeal on campus.

The accused, Durga Shankar Singerha, 58, an upper division clerk, and Mukesh Sen, a peon, allegedly lured the woman under the pretext of job opportunities at Jawaharlal Nehru Agricultural University. Arrests were made swiftly after the victim reported the crime.

Singerha and Sen allegedly carried out the assault after misleading the survivor to a house on campus and then issued threats to ensure her silence. Law enforcement responded immediately, and the perpetrators are now in judicial custody pending further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

