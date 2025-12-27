Infamous ATM Bandit Mubarik Ali Nabbed in Dramatic Cross-State Chase
Mubarik Ali, wanted for ATM thefts across multiple states, was arrested in a high-stakes operation by Delhi Police. A habitual criminal involved in several cases, Ali's capture followed detailed surveillance and intelligence work, culminating in his interception in Mewat, Haryana. Further investigations continue.
Delhi Police successfully captured Mubarik Ali, a notorious criminal involved in several ATM thefts across multiple states. The 37-year-old was apprehended in Haryana's Mewat region, marking an end to nearly a year-long manhunt.
Ali, also known as Mubba, was a proclaimed offender linked to dramatic crimes like the ATM heist in Wazirabad. He evaded arrest for months while orchestrating similar crimes from other locations. The mastermind role he allegedly played was uncovered by police following his gang's arrest.
After intensive technical surveillance and intelligence efforts, Ali was tracked through various states before his arrest in late December. Accused of at least ten criminal cases, further interrogation aims to resolve additional offenses and deepen investigations.
