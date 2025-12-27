58th Pre-Retirement Counselling Workshop to Boost Ease of Living for Pensioners

In line with the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister to enhance the Ease of Living for pensioners and family pensioners, the Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW), Government of India, has been continuously introducing progressive reforms in pension policy along with extensive digitisation of pension-related processes. These initiatives aim to ensure transparency, timeliness, and convenience for retiring and retired government employees.

As part of these sustained efforts, Dr. Jitendra Singh, Hon’ble Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, will inaugurate the 58th Pre-Retirement Counselling (PRC) Workshop, being organised by DoPPW. The workshop is scheduled to be held on 29 December 2025 at Pune, Maharashtra.

The Pre-Retirement Counselling Workshop is designed as a comprehensive capacity-building and awareness programme for Government of India employees who are due to retire within the next twelve months. It represents a significant and forward-looking step towards ensuring a smooth and well-informed transition from service to retirement, thereby strengthening the overall ease of living for future pensioners.

During the workshop, expert-led sessions will be conducted on a wide range of critical retirement-related issues. These include retirement benefits and pension rules, coverage under the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), available investment avenues post-retirement, and detailed demonstrations of key digital platforms such as the BHAVISHYA portal, Integrated Pensioners’ Portal, CPENGRAMS (Centralised Pension Grievances Redress and Monitoring System), ANUBHAV portal, and Digital Life Certificate (DLC) mechanisms. Special emphasis will also be laid on family pension provisions to ensure financial security for dependents.

The workshop is expected to benefit around 350 retiring employees, currently posted across various offices in the State of Maharashtra, who are scheduled to retire in the coming year. By familiarising them with rules, procedures, and digital tools well in advance, the programme aims to reduce delays, grievances, and uncertainties often associated with retirement and pension settlement.

In addition to the Pre-Retirement Counselling Workshop, the Department will also organise a Pensioners’ Awareness Programme for already retired officials, focusing on recent reforms, grievance redressal mechanisms, and digital services. Furthermore, the 11th Bankers’ Awareness Programme for Pension Disbursing Banks will be conducted to sensitise bank officials about pension rules, procedural updates, and the importance of responsive service delivery to pensioners.

The overarching objective of these workshops is to spread awareness among retirees and Pension Disbursing Banks about the latest pension-related rules, procedures, and digital initiatives, thereby ensuring efficient pension disbursement and improved service standards.

An exhibition by Pension Disbursing Banks will also be set up during the 58th PRC Workshop. Multiple banks will actively participate, offering on-the-spot pension-related banking services to the attendees. Banks will assist retiring employees with the opening of pension accounts, explain digital banking facilities, and provide guidance on safe and suitable investment options for effective management of the pension corpus.

Through these integrated efforts, the Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare continues to reaffirm the Government’s commitment to pension reforms, digital empowerment, and the welfare of retirees, ensuring dignity, financial security, and ease of living in the post-retirement phase.