Left Menu

Anti-Narcotics Task Force Dismantles Major Drug Network in Bengaluru

Maharashtra's Anti-Narcotics Task Force uncovered a large interstate drug network by dismantling three mephedrone factories in Bengaluru. The operation began with the arrest of a suspect on the Pune-Mumbai Highway, leading to the discovery of these illegal operations. Contraband worth Rs 55.88 crore was seized, and four arrests have been made.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 28-12-2025 11:11 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 11:11 IST
Anti-Narcotics Task Force Dismantles Major Drug Network in Bengaluru
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) has successfully dismantled a significant interstate drug network, officials confirmed on Sunday. The operation resulted in the closure of three mephedrone production facilities in Bengaluru, with authorities seizing contraband and machinery valued at Rs 55.88 crore.

The crackdown formed part of a larger state-wide effort against narcotics, initiated by the arrest of a suspect on the Pune-Mumbai Highway. This arrest led to the Konkan unit confiscating mephedrone worth Rs 1.48 crore from Abdul Kader Rashid Sheikh in Navi Mumbai.

Subsequent investigations pointed to Prashant Yallapa Patil from Belgaum, revealing active drug manufacturing in Bengaluru. Arrests of Suraj Ramesh Yadav and Malkhan Ramlal Bishnoi in Karnataka facilitated the seizure of 21.4 kg of mephedrone in both solid and liquid forms. Authorities continue to search for additional suspects linked to this operation.

TRENDING

1
Pakistan Star Player Faces Ban Over Controversial Tournament Appearance

Pakistan Star Player Faces Ban Over Controversial Tournament Appearance

 Pakistan
2
Foreign Investors Flee Indian Equities Amid Record Withdrawals

Foreign Investors Flee Indian Equities Amid Record Withdrawals

 India
3
Hip Fractures: An Urgent Call for Elderly Health Reform

Hip Fractures: An Urgent Call for Elderly Health Reform

 India
4
India's Healthcare Revolution: Technological Advancements and Expansive Coverage in 2025

India's Healthcare Revolution: Technological Advancements and Expansive Cove...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hidden behavioral costs of AI collaboration at work

Students rely on AI yet fear dependency and integrity risks

From microplastics to pesticides, AI maps invisible threats in everyday diets

Why AI still struggles with meaning and how dialectics may solve it

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025