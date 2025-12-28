Anti-Narcotics Task Force Dismantles Major Drug Network in Bengaluru

The Maharashtra Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) has successfully dismantled a significant interstate drug network, officials confirmed on Sunday. The operation resulted in the closure of three mephedrone production facilities in Bengaluru, with authorities seizing contraband and machinery valued at Rs 55.88 crore.

The crackdown formed part of a larger state-wide effort against narcotics, initiated by the arrest of a suspect on the Pune-Mumbai Highway. This arrest led to the Konkan unit confiscating mephedrone worth Rs 1.48 crore from Abdul Kader Rashid Sheikh in Navi Mumbai.

Subsequent investigations pointed to Prashant Yallapa Patil from Belgaum, revealing active drug manufacturing in Bengaluru. Arrests of Suraj Ramesh Yadav and Malkhan Ramlal Bishnoi in Karnataka facilitated the seizure of 21.4 kg of mephedrone in both solid and liquid forms. Authorities continue to search for additional suspects linked to this operation.