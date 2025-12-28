Left Menu

Mega Police Deployment in Bengaluru for New Year Celebrations

Karnataka's Home Minister, G Parameshwara, announced that 20,000 police personnel will be deployed in Bengaluru for New Year celebrations, anticipating a gathering of over 10 lakh people. The city will see increased security measures focusing on crowd management and women's safety, with the utilization of surveillance technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-12-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 17:43 IST
In anticipation of a massive turnout for New Year's Eve, Karnataka's Home Minister, G Parameshwara, revealed that Bengaluru will see a deployment of around 20,000 police personnel. As the city prepares for over 10 lakh revelers, authorities emphasize a secure and smooth celebration.

The Home Minister highlighted targeted measures, including a special focus on crowd-prone areas such as Koramangala, Indira Nagar, and the Central Business District. Women's safety remains a top priority, and various stakeholders like bars and restaurants have been issued strict advisories to adhere to operational guidelines.

Technological advancements like drone surveillance, watch towers, and heat maps are set to enhance crowd management efforts. As part of the extensive security protocol, traffic management will involve 2,500 personnel and additional transportation arrangements for late-night commuters.

