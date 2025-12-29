Controversy Erupts Over Aravalli Redefinition
The Congress accused the government of enabling real estate and mining developments that could destroy the Aravalli ecosystem. Against the Forest Survey of India's recommendations, the Supreme Court is involved, having imposed a mining freeze. The new definition of Aravalli has sparked controversy and is under judicial scrutiny.
- Country:
- India
The Congress has raised a serious allegation against the government's protocol alterations, claiming that the modifications could wreak further havoc on the already fragile ecosystem of the Aravalli range.
According to Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh, the new policies invite not only mining but also real estate development, which would open doors to widespread ecological degradation. The controversy has reached the apex of the judicial system, with the Supreme Court set to examine the issue.
Amid controversy over the approved definition of the Aravalli hills, the Supreme Court, acknowledging potential environmental risks, imposed a halt on new mining activities in the areas until expert reports provide more clarity.
ALSO READ
Supreme Court's Controversial Decisions: Bias Allegations Arise in Unnao Rape Case
Congress-RSS Clash: Manickam Tagore's Comments Ignite Political Firestorm
BJP Slams Congress Over Tamil Nadu Debt Critique Amid Coalition Dynamics
Congress Underscores Threat to Grassroots Democracy with VB G RAM G Act Replacement
Kim Jong Un Showcases North Korea's Military Might Ahead of Party Congress