Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Aravalli Redefinition

The Congress accused the government of enabling real estate and mining developments that could destroy the Aravalli ecosystem. Against the Forest Survey of India's recommendations, the Supreme Court is involved, having imposed a mining freeze. The new definition of Aravalli has sparked controversy and is under judicial scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 10:42 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Aravalli Redefinition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress has raised a serious allegation against the government's protocol alterations, claiming that the modifications could wreak further havoc on the already fragile ecosystem of the Aravalli range.

According to Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh, the new policies invite not only mining but also real estate development, which would open doors to widespread ecological degradation. The controversy has reached the apex of the judicial system, with the Supreme Court set to examine the issue.

Amid controversy over the approved definition of the Aravalli hills, the Supreme Court, acknowledging potential environmental risks, imposed a halt on new mining activities in the areas until expert reports provide more clarity.

TRENDING

1
Grand Job Scam: Navi Mumbai Man Duped of 32 Lakh

Grand Job Scam: Navi Mumbai Man Duped of 32 Lakh

 India
2
A Year of Glorious Uncertainties: Indian Cricket's Tumultuous 2025

A Year of Glorious Uncertainties: Indian Cricket's Tumultuous 2025

 Global
3
Precious Metals Soar Amid Economic Uncertainty

Precious Metals Soar Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
4
Debate Heats Up Over BLO Deaths Amid Electoral Roll Revision in India

Debate Heats Up Over BLO Deaths Amid Electoral Roll Revision in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025