Controversy Erupts Over Aravalli Redefinition

The Congress has raised a serious allegation against the government's protocol alterations, claiming that the modifications could wreak further havoc on the already fragile ecosystem of the Aravalli range.

According to Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh, the new policies invite not only mining but also real estate development, which would open doors to widespread ecological degradation. The controversy has reached the apex of the judicial system, with the Supreme Court set to examine the issue.

Amid controversy over the approved definition of the Aravalli hills, the Supreme Court, acknowledging potential environmental risks, imposed a halt on new mining activities in the areas until expert reports provide more clarity.