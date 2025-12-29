BSF Debunks Bangladeshi Media's Claims on Cross-Border Escape

The Border Security Force (BSF) has categorically denied allegations circulating in sections of the Bangladeshi media, which suggested that two suspects in the murder case of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi had crossed into India through the Haluaghat border area in Bangladesh. The BSF has labeled these reports as false, misleading, and lacking in evidence.

The BSF, charged with guarding the India-Bangladesh border, reiterated that no arrests or illegal border crossings had occurred in the Meghalaya sector. 'The claims are completely unsubstantiated,' stated Inspector General OP Upadhyay, the BSF chief in Meghalaya, during discussions prompted by Bangladeshi media reports asserting the suspects had entered India.

Responding to the media's inquiries, Upadhyay clarified that allegations of the Meghalaya Police apprehending the suspects are incorrect. He highlighted inconsistencies in Bangladeshi reports, pointing out contradictory statements from local officials. Further reinforcing its stance, the BSF noted the absence of any such movement reported by the Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB), deeming the alleged escape across a well-secured border highly improbable.

