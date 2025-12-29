Left Menu

Rishikesh Protests Erupt Over Forest Land Survey, Intensifies Security

Protests in Rishikesh against the Forest Department's survey of disputed forest land turned violent, with local residents blocking tracks and clashing with police. Supreme Court orders have prompted the survey due to concerns over illegal land encroachment. Law enforcement has increased efforts to restore order following the civil unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 10:54 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 10:54 IST
People protesting against the Forest Department's actions blocked railway tracks (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Violence erupted in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, as locals protested against a Forest Department survey of government forest land spanning 2,866 acres, initially leased to private individuals. This survey follows Supreme Court orders addressing illegal encroachments. Demonstrators blocked railway tracks, threw stones at officials, and prompted a significant increase in security.

Efforts by police and Forest Department officials to disperse the protesters from the railroad and highways proved unsuccessful. Recognizing the gravity of the situation, Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh visited the area late at night to assess conditions and consulted with deployed officers.

Order was eventually restored with Ajay Singh's intervention, as traffic resumed following the removal of demonstrators. A flag march in the Rishikesh-Shyampur region took place, utilizing police forces from neighboring districts. The Supreme Court condemned local authorities' inaction over the forest land's illegal grabbing and ordered investigations and restrictions on transactions. A compliance report is expected by January 5, 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

