Call for Action: Sydney Massacre Sparks Demand for Federal Inquiry

The families of victims from the recent Sydney massacre are demanding urgent federal action following the country's worst mass shooting in three decades. In an open letter to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, they called for a royal commission to investigate antisemitism and security failures exposed by the attack.

The tragedy unfolded during a Hannukah festival at Bondi Beach, where two gunmen killed 15 individuals and injured 40 others. While Prime Minister Albanese is resisting calls for a royal commission, opting instead for a separate inquiry led by retired bureaucrat Dennis Richardson, the demand for a more powerful federal response intensifies.

As Sydney cancels its New Year's Eve celebrations at Bondi, heightened security measures are being implemented citywide. Concurrently, the New South Wales government promises a state inquiry, with discussions ongoing about involving the military to bolster security. Premier Minns emphasizes a need for a comprehensive response to the unprecedented attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)