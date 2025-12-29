Left Menu

Clash with Islamic State Militants in Turkey Leaves Seven Officers Wounded

Seven Turkish police officers were injured in a confrontation with suspected Islamic State militants in Yalova province. The operation is ongoing with heavy police presence. The militants opened fire as police moved in, though none of the injured officers are in serious condition.

A confrontation with suspected Islamic State militants in northwest Turkey resulted in seven police officers being wounded. The skirmish occurred during a police raid at a house in Yalova province, situated south of Istanbul on the Sea of Marmara coast.

Authorities initiated the operation overnight, based on information that militants were inside the building. Police closed off nearby roads, and the operation continues as gunfire sporadically erupts from the scene. First responders, including ambulances and fire services, are on site.

Last week, Turkish security forces detained over 100 individuals linked to the Islamic State, believed to be plotting attacks during festive celebrations. The group, previously responsible for violent acts in Turkey, continues to pose a significant threat.

