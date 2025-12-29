Left Menu

Notorious Gangster Nabbed in Dramatic Encounter

Saeed Banjara, a gangster linked to over 60 criminal cases mainly involving cattle theft, was apprehended after an encounter with the police on Pakad Chaukia Road. Injured during a shootout, he was later taken into custody and hospitalized. Banjara is notorious in multiple districts for his criminal activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 29-12-2025 12:13 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 12:13 IST
gangster
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic encounter, police arrested Saeed Banjara, a notorious gangster involved in over 60 criminal cases, including cattle thefts, on Monday.

Following a tip-off, police intercepted Banjara near Pakad Chaukia Road. As he tried to escape on a motorcycle, he slipped, leading to a brief shootout where he was injured.

Authorities confirmed Banjara's involvement in numerous cases across Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Lakhimpur Kheri, and Hardoi, bringing a significant criminal to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

