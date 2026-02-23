Unveiling the 'Juta Maar Holi': A Blend of Tradition and Security in Shahjahanpur
'Juta Maar Holi' in Shahjahanpur is a unique tradition, involving shoe-throwing at a British-era figure during Holi. Enhanced security measures are in place, involving over 200 magistrates and numerous police personnel, to ensure the event proceeds safely. The tradition has historical roots dating back to the 18th century.
In Shahjahanpur, authorities are bolstering security measures for the 'Juta Maar Holi' procession, a distinctive celebration where participants throw shoes at a character symbolizing British-era officials. The corridor will be secured by 200 magistrates and over one-and-a-half times more security personnel than in previous years.
The procession, a centuries-old tradition, involves interactive festivities centered around a buffalo cart procession. Authorities have fortified the event with over 100 solar-powered CCTV cameras across the eight-kilometer route, and officials are urging peaceful celebrations while warning of strict measures against disturbances.
Originating in the 18th century, the celebration marks a historic unity between Hindus and Muslims. While the event continues under enhanced security, preventive actions like the exclusion of identified individuals have been implemented. Despite challenges over the years, 'Juta Maar Holi' remains a resilient cultural heritage.
