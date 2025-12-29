Left Menu

Congress to Complete Palamuru-Rangareddy Project Amidst BRS Accusations

Telangana's Congress government defends its commitment to the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme, affirming adherence to the original 90 TMC water allocation. Accusations by BRS of deviating from the plan are dismissed, with allegations against the previous government for halting critical works despite rising project costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-12-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 20:17 IST
The Telangana Congress government, led by Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, announced its determination to complete the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) with its original water allocation of 90 TMC.

Amidst accusations from BRS about deviating from the intended design and causing 'injustice' to various districts, Reddy refuted the claims. He emphasized that the current government adheres to the Government Order issued by the prior BRS administration in 2022, which proposed the 90 TMC allocation.

Reddy criticized the previous BRS government for halting essential project components, leading to escalated costs, now potentially exceeding Rs 70,000 crore. Despite the expenditure of Rs 27,000 crore, water hasn't reached any fields, he alleged. BRS, through MLA T Harish Rao, questioned if the scheme's water allocation was indeed reduced, while accusing Congress of stalling the project by legal means.

(With inputs from agencies.)

