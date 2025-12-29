Tragic Fire Claims Lives of Three in Vasundhara Residency

A devastating fire erupted on the second floor of a residence in Vasundhara Residency, claiming the lives of three family members and leaving another severely injured, according to police reports.

Additional Superintendent of Police Satyanarayan Prajapat reported that fire brigade personnel promptly arrived at the scene to conduct rescue operations, recovering the bodies of Amit Gaur, his brother Nitin Gaur, and their mother Sushila.

The incident was triggered by an explosion of domestic LPG cylinders, and an 'angithi' was also discovered at the site, sparking an investigation into the cause. The sole survivor has been hospitalized with severe burns.

(With inputs from agencies.)