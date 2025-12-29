Safety Takes Center Stage: Crime Plummets in Andhra Pradesh Amidst Rising Cyber Offences

In a significant development, Andhra Pradesh witnessed a noticeable decrease in crime rates by 6.17% in 2025, largely attributed to enhanced policing measures. However, economic offences saw an uptick, as revealed by Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta during the 2025 Annual Press Conference.

Data from the conference indicated a substantial decline in various crime categories, including bodily and property crimes, as well as a reduction in offences against women and marginalized communities. The factors contributing to these improvements were improved law enforcement strategies and a focus on conviction outcomes, said Gupta.

Nonetheless, addressing the rise in cybercrime and drug-related offences remains challenging. Despite this, the state police continue to leverage technology-driven solutions, such as drone deployments and CCTV surveillance, in their pursuit of future-ready policing focusing on improved safety and swift justice delivery.

