US Reshapes Humanitarian Aid Strategy amid Funding Cuts

The United States announced a $2 billion pledge for U.N. humanitarian aid, marking a substantial cut in previous contributions. The decision comes as a part of the Trump administration's effort to reshape foreign assistance, demanding U.N. agencies streamline operations and enhance accountability.

The funding, seen as a move to ensure America remains a key donor, will be distributed through a new umbrella fund aimed at reducing inefficiencies within the U.N. system. This change has sparked concern among humanitarian organizations, as increased need for aid persists worldwide.

The U.S. approach seeks to involve other developed nations in sharing the burden of humanitarian work, with the aim of more focused, results-driven assistance. As global crises continue, the new strategy's effectiveness in responding to emergencies will be closely scrutinized.