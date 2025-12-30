Left Menu

US Reshapes Humanitarian Aid Strategy amid Funding Cuts

The U.S. pledges $2 billion for U.N. humanitarian aid, reflecting a significant reduction in funding. The new model emphasizes shared responsibility among developed countries and demands reform from U.N. agencies. Critics warn of negative impacts on global aid, while U.S. officials aim for more efficient assistance.

Updated: 30-12-2025 03:58 IST
US Reshapes Humanitarian Aid Strategy amid Funding Cuts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • Switzerland

The United States announced a $2 billion pledge for U.N. humanitarian aid, marking a substantial cut in previous contributions. The decision comes as a part of the Trump administration's effort to reshape foreign assistance, demanding U.N. agencies streamline operations and enhance accountability.

The funding, seen as a move to ensure America remains a key donor, will be distributed through a new umbrella fund aimed at reducing inefficiencies within the U.N. system. This change has sparked concern among humanitarian organizations, as increased need for aid persists worldwide.

The U.S. approach seeks to involve other developed nations in sharing the burden of humanitarian work, with the aim of more focused, results-driven assistance. As global crises continue, the new strategy's effectiveness in responding to emergencies will be closely scrutinized.

