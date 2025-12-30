Boeing Secures $8.6 Billion F-15 Contract for Israel

Boeing has been awarded a substantial $8.6 billion contract under the F-15 Israel Program, according to an announcement from the Pentagon on Monday. This news comes on the heels of a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Florida.

The contract stipulates the design, integration, instrumentation, testing, production, and delivery of 25 new F-15IA aircraft for the Israeli Air Force. Additionally, there is an option to extend the order for another 25 F-15IA jets, providing a significant boost to Israel's military capabilities.

This development underscores the ongoing defense collaboration between the United States and Israel, reinforcing military ties and strategic alliances in the region.