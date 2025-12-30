Tensions Escalate: China's Massive War Games Encircle Taiwan

On Tuesday, China engaged in 10 hours of intensive live-firing exercises around Taiwan. This marked the second day of Beijing's most extensive war games, aimed at potentially severing ties between Taiwan and its external allies in case of conflict.

The Eastern Theatre Command announced that these drills, dubbed "Justice Mission 2025," would persist until 6 p.m. They are situated in five targeted sea and air zones around Taiwan, showcasing China's military resolve against separatist activities and in favor of unification.

This aggressive military maneuver comes 11 days following the U.S. unveiling a record $11.1 billion arms package to Taiwan, heightening tensions between the global superpowers.