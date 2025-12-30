Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: China's Massive War Games Encircle Taiwan

China geared up for an unprecedented military drill around Taiwan, simulating rapid encirclement and cutting connections to outside support. It follows the U.S. announcing significant arms support to Taiwan, aggravating tensions. Taiwan watches closely for further provocation amid concerns over reshaping geopolitical dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2025 06:06 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 06:06 IST
Tensions Escalate: China's Massive War Games Encircle Taiwan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, China engaged in 10 hours of intensive live-firing exercises around Taiwan. This marked the second day of Beijing's most extensive war games, aimed at potentially severing ties between Taiwan and its external allies in case of conflict.

The Eastern Theatre Command announced that these drills, dubbed "Justice Mission 2025," would persist until 6 p.m. They are situated in five targeted sea and air zones around Taiwan, showcasing China's military resolve against separatist activities and in favor of unification.

This aggressive military maneuver comes 11 days following the U.S. unveiling a record $11.1 billion arms package to Taiwan, heightening tensions between the global superpowers.

TRENDING

1
Resilience Amidst Crisis: Surviving the Cold in Ukraine's Power Struggle

Resilience Amidst Crisis: Surviving the Cold in Ukraine's Power Struggle

 Global
2
Ilia Malinin's Olympic Ambitions: Skating through Three Cycles

Ilia Malinin's Olympic Ambitions: Skating through Three Cycles

 Global
3
Colombia's Minimum Wage Hike

Colombia's Minimum Wage Hike

 Global
4
Justice Mission 2025: Taiwan's Stand for Independence

Justice Mission 2025: Taiwan's Stand for Independence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025