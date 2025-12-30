Syria's Controversial Amnesty Offers New Hope for Alawites

Syria's new government is offering amnesty and aid to the Alawite community as a means to mend fractured ties following a violent insurrection in March. The insurrection, carried out by loyalists of ousted President Bashar al-Assad, resulted in over 200 government security force casualties and led to widespread distrust of the new leadership.

The amnesty initiative has been spearheaded by former militant leaders, including Fadi Saqr, who have roles in controversial wartime actions. The program aims to support Alawite communities through financial aid, jobs, and medical services, attempting to win back their loyalty by providing amnesty to former fighters.

Despite these efforts, skepticism remains high among Alawites, as many criticize the initiative as superficial and fear reprisals. Syria's leadership emphasizes accountability, promising trials for serious crimes while trying to restore civil peace across divided communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)