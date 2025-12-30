Left Menu

Social Media Giants Face Legal Heat Over Unlawful Content

The Centre has issued a stern warning to social media platforms about the consequences of failing to remove unlawful content. The Ministry of Electronics and IT emphasizes the need for these companies to comply with Section 79 of the IT Act and the IT Rules, 2021, or face legal prosecution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 12:40 IST
Social Media Giants Face Legal Heat Over Unlawful Content
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre has sounded an alarm for social media companies, highlighting legal repercussions if they don't take immediate action against obscene and unlawful content. This advisory, dated December 29, 2025, from the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY), demands that these platforms review their compliance frameworks.

The notice comes as MeitY observes a lack of strict enforcement against inappropriate content on these platforms. The ministry stresses that intermediaries could face prosecution under the IT Act and other applicable criminal laws for not adhering to the regulations.

Social media firms are reminded of their statutory obligations under the IT Rules 2021. The government instructs these platforms to ensure prompt removal of unlawful content and improve their content moderation practices to avoid legal consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escorts Kubota Hit with Rs 3.4 Crore Tax Demand

Escorts Kubota Hit with Rs 3.4 Crore Tax Demand

 India
2
European Markets Stall: Investors Eye Fed Minutes After Record Highs

European Markets Stall: Investors Eye Fed Minutes After Record Highs

 Global
3
BJP's Dynastic Politics Contradiction at BMC Polls

BJP's Dynastic Politics Contradiction at BMC Polls

 India
4
Major Crackdown in Northeast: Links to Bangladesh-Based Groups Unearthed

Major Crackdown in Northeast: Links to Bangladesh-Based Groups Unearthed

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025