Social Media Giants Face Legal Heat Over Unlawful Content

The Centre has sounded an alarm for social media companies, highlighting legal repercussions if they don't take immediate action against obscene and unlawful content. This advisory, dated December 29, 2025, from the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY), demands that these platforms review their compliance frameworks.

The notice comes as MeitY observes a lack of strict enforcement against inappropriate content on these platforms. The ministry stresses that intermediaries could face prosecution under the IT Act and other applicable criminal laws for not adhering to the regulations.

Social media firms are reminded of their statutory obligations under the IT Rules 2021. The government instructs these platforms to ensure prompt removal of unlawful content and improve their content moderation practices to avoid legal consequences.

