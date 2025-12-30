Left Menu

Punjab Vidhan Sabha's Rally Against VB-G RAM G Act

The Punjab Vidhan Sabha discussed a resolution against the VB-G RAM G Act, alleging it threatens the MGNREGA program, vital for impoverished communities and rural labor. The state's government seeks to persuade the Centre to maintain MGNREGA's benefits for disadvantaged groups, calling for reconsideration of the Act's provisions.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on Tuesday introduced a resolution in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha opposing the VB-G RAM G Act, alleging that the BJP-led Centre aims to dismantle the crucial MGNREGA scheme.

Rural Development and Panchayat Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond presented the resolution during a special one-day legislative assembly session, warning that the new Act jeopardizes the livelihood of families living below the poverty line, as well as Scheduled Caste communities and rural laborers dependent on MGNREGA.

The assembly's resolution condemned the VB-G RAM G Act, arguing it strips away guaranteed employment and wages from vulnerable populations. It urged the state to engage with the Centre to preserve MGNREGA's central funding and rights-based framework, while calling for an assessment of the Act's financial implications on states.

