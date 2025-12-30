Supreme Court's New SOP: Streamlining Justice Through Timely Submissions

The Supreme Court has taken a significant step towards enhancing court management and expediting justice delivery by instituting a standard operating procedure (SOP) with immediate effect. This move focuses on enforcing timelines for advancing arguments and written submissions by lawyers appearing before it.

Chief Justice Surya Kant, alongside other apex court judges, issued a circular prescribing that all senior advocates, arguing counsel, and advocates-on-record must submit their timelines for oral arguments in all post-notice and regular hearing matters at least a day prior to the case's commencement. This submission is to be completed via the online portal for submitting appearance slips, which has already been provided to advocates-on-record.

The SOP further mandates that the arguing counsel, including senior advocates, through their AoR or any appointed nodal counsel, must file a concise note or written submission of no more than five pages, serving a copy to the opposing side at least three days before the hearing date. The guidelines, as signed by four apex court registrars, emphasize strict adherence to these established timelines to conclude oral arguments effectively.

