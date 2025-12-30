NHAI, National Test House join hands to boost quality assurance in highways

In a major institutional push to strengthen the quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) framework for National Highway development, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has entered into a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Test House (NTH). The NTH is the Government of India’s premier scientific body dedicated to quality assurance, material testing, and certification under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs.

The MoU was formalized at NHAI Headquarters in New Delhi in the presence of Shri Santosh Kumar Yadav, Chairman, NHAI, and Shri Bharat Khera, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Consumer Affairs. The agreement was signed by Shri Vipensh Sharma, Member (Projects), NHAI, and Dr. Alok Kumar Srivastava, Director General, NTH, along with senior representatives from both organizations.

Strengthening third-party quality assurance

The agreement aims to bolster NHAI’s existing QA/QC mechanisms through independent, third-party verification of construction materials, components, and systems deployed in national highway projects. By engaging a nationally accredited testing institution, NHAI seeks to ensure that all materials strictly comply with the specifications laid down by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), and relevant international benchmarks.

NTH will facilitate high-precision testing, certification, and validation of materials such as bitumen, steel, cement, geosynthetics, electrical components, and safety-critical systems. This uniformity is expected to bring consistency in construction quality across projects, reducing variability and ensuring long-term durability of national highways.

Enhanced technical support during execution

Under the MoU, NTH will provide technical expertise to NHAI Headquarters, Regional Offices, and Project Implementation Units. This includes testing support for complex engineering issues, failure analysis, special investigations, and advisory inputs in cases requiring advanced scientific evaluation. Such support will enable project teams to take informed decisions on-site, ensuring timely corrective measures and higher construction integrity.

Focus on road safety, sustainability, and energy efficiency

The collaboration aligns with NHAI’s broader initiatives to promote safer and eco-efficient infrastructure. By validating performance and energy efficiency of safety-critical components—including roadway lighting, electrical systems, crash barriers, and structural materials—the MoU contributes directly to safer mobility outcomes and sustainable asset development.

Capacity building and knowledge exchange

Recognizing the importance of skilled manpower and continuous learning, the MoU also emphasizes institutional collaboration. NTH will organise specialized training programs, workshops, and knowledge-sharing sessions for NHAI officials and other stakeholders. These initiatives aim to disseminate best practices in material testing, quality assurance, calibration techniques, and advanced infrastructure management tools.

Commitment to transparency and world-class highways

The partnership marks an important milestone in NHAI’s efforts to enhance transparency, accountability, and technical rigor in highway construction. By integrating expertise from a premier national testing institution, NHAI reiterates its commitment to delivering world-class, reliable, and safe national highway infrastructure. The MoU is expected to further institutionalize robust QA/QC practices, thereby ensuring long-lasting and high-performing road assets across India.