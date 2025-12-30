Delhi Police's 'Operation Vishwas' Recovers 1,000 Mobile Phones

In a significant move to combat mobile theft, the Delhi Police returned over 1,000 lost and stolen phones to their owners as part of a special initiative called 'Operation Vishwas'.

The operation featured more than 70 police teams across Delhi and adjacent states, employing advanced technical surveillance, digital tracking, and consistent field operations to trace the misplaced handsets.

In addition to recovering phones, the initiative included a broad cyber safety awareness effort, addressing issues such as digital scams and fraud. Highlights included an interactive street play and recognition for police personnel who excelled in the endeavor, culminating in a ceremony where the devices were returned.