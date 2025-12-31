Left Menu

High-Profile Political Cases and Legal Drama Unfold in Delhi Courts

Delhi courts were occupied with high-profile political cases involving figures like Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and others. Aside from terrorism-related events, attention was also on the National Herald case, the AgustaWestland scam, and self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati's trial. Major legal outcomes unfolded amid a backdrop of alleged crony capitalism and corruption.

Delhi courts witnessed a plethora of high-profile cases, from political heavyweights like Sonia and Rahul Gandhi to high-stakes terror-related matters. Legal battles concerning the 26/11 Mumbai attack and the Red Fort blast took center stage alongside other political controversies.

The National Herald case grabbed headlines as the court refused to recognize the Enforcement Directorate's money laundering charges against the Gandhis. Meanwhile, cases such as the alleged IRCTC scam involving Lalu Prasad Yadav highlighted complex issues of political corruption.

The Delhi legal scene was further stirred by the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam and allegations against public figures in corruption and personal misconduct, casting a spotlight on both political and judicial accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

