Hyderabad Police Chief's New Year Warning: Stay Sober or Face Consequences
Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar issued a stark warning against drunk driving on New Year's Eve. Using humor and stern advice, Sajjanar emphasized zero tolerance for offenders, urging citizens to opt for cabs over steering wheels. Special checks were arranged to ensure safety and adherence to the law.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 31-12-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 15:07 IST
- Country:
- India
In a resolute warning this New Year's Eve, Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar urged citizens to shun drunk driving, employing both humor and hard facts to broadcast his message.
Using the social media platform 'X', Sajjanar creatively cautioned revellers, underscoring zero tolerance for traffic offenses and encouraging the use of cabs over personal vehicles.
Reinforcing this stern message, the Commissioner announced a network of strategic checks targeting impaired drivers across the city, assuring hefty penalties for violators to ensure public safety during the festivities.
(With inputs from agencies.)