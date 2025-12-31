Hyderabad Police Chief's New Year Warning: Stay Sober or Face Consequences

In a resolute warning this New Year's Eve, Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar urged citizens to shun drunk driving, employing both humor and hard facts to broadcast his message.

Using the social media platform 'X', Sajjanar creatively cautioned revellers, underscoring zero tolerance for traffic offenses and encouraging the use of cabs over personal vehicles.

Reinforcing this stern message, the Commissioner announced a network of strategic checks targeting impaired drivers across the city, assuring hefty penalties for violators to ensure public safety during the festivities.

(With inputs from agencies.)