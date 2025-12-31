Left Menu

Hyderabad Police Chief's New Year Warning: Stay Sober or Face Consequences

Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar issued a stark warning against drunk driving on New Year's Eve. Using humor and stern advice, Sajjanar emphasized zero tolerance for offenders, urging citizens to opt for cabs over steering wheels. Special checks were arranged to ensure safety and adherence to the law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 31-12-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 15:07 IST
Hyderabad Police Chief's New Year Warning: Stay Sober or Face Consequences
Message
  • Country:
  • India

In a resolute warning this New Year's Eve, Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar urged citizens to shun drunk driving, employing both humor and hard facts to broadcast his message.

Using the social media platform 'X', Sajjanar creatively cautioned revellers, underscoring zero tolerance for traffic offenses and encouraging the use of cabs over personal vehicles.

Reinforcing this stern message, the Commissioner announced a network of strategic checks targeting impaired drivers across the city, assuring hefty penalties for violators to ensure public safety during the festivities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
One policeman martyred, 138 injured in 2,739 encounters with criminals in 2025: UP DGP Rajeev Krishna.

One policeman martyred, 138 injured in 2,739 encounters with criminals in 20...

 India
2
India's Lifeline to Sri Lanka: Modi's 2025 Visit and Operation Sagar Bandhu

India's Lifeline to Sri Lanka: Modi's 2025 Visit and Operation Sagar Bandhu

 Sri Lanka
3
Empowering Innovation: FITT and HS Foundation's Groundbreaking Initiative for Tier-2 and Tier-3 India

Empowering Innovation: FITT and HS Foundation's Groundbreaking Initiative fo...

 India
4
India and EAEU to Advance Trade Talks Amid Diversification Push

India and EAEU to Advance Trade Talks Amid Diversification Push

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025