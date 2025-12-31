Delhi's New Year Road Safety Blitz: A Comprehensive Plan to Curb Drunk Driving and Traffic Violations
Delhi Police launches an intensified road safety campaign to curb traffic violations on New Year's Eve. The initiative focuses on preventing drunk driving, motorcycle stunts, and overspeeding. Additional personnel and checkpoints have been deployed, with senior officials supervising to ensure public safety and swift emergency response.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 10:30 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi Police has intensified its campaign against drunk driving, motorcycle stunts, and traffic violations as part of a comprehensive road safety initiative, officials disclosed on Wednesday.
Aimed at minimizing accidents and ensuring public safety during New Year festivities, the operation will see strict measures against DUI and traffic offenses.
Authorities have deployed extra personnel at strategic city locations, bolstered night patrolling, and strengthened coordination among various police units to ensure an effective response to emergencies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gauteng boosts festive road safety with arrests, impoundments and strict enforcement
New Year's Eve Traffic Restrictions in Connaught Place
Delhi's Traffic Measures for New Year's Eve Festivities
Goa Gears Up for a Grand New Year's Eve Celebration
Revolutionizing Law Enforcement: Uttar Pradesh's Leap into Smart Policing