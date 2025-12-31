Left Menu

Delhi's New Year Road Safety Blitz: A Comprehensive Plan to Curb Drunk Driving and Traffic Violations

Delhi Police launches an intensified road safety campaign to curb traffic violations on New Year's Eve. The initiative focuses on preventing drunk driving, motorcycle stunts, and overspeeding. Additional personnel and checkpoints have been deployed, with senior officials supervising to ensure public safety and swift emergency response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 10:30 IST
Delhi Police has intensified its campaign against drunk driving, motorcycle stunts, and traffic violations as part of a comprehensive road safety initiative, officials disclosed on Wednesday.

Aimed at minimizing accidents and ensuring public safety during New Year festivities, the operation will see strict measures against DUI and traffic offenses.

Authorities have deployed extra personnel at strategic city locations, bolstered night patrolling, and strengthened coordination among various police units to ensure an effective response to emergencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

