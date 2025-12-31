Left Menu

Nandini Chakravorty: Breaking Barriers as West Bengal's First Woman Chief Secretary

Nandini Chakravorty has become the first woman chief secretary of West Bengal during an administrative reshuffle. She replaced Manoj Pant, who retired after an extension. This reshuffle included several IAS officers taking on new roles, with changes at departments like Non-Conventional Energy, Public Health, and North Bengal Development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 31-12-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 21:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Nandini Chakravorty made history on Wednesday when she was appointed as the chief secretary of West Bengal, becoming the first woman to hold this notable position. Her appointment succeeds Manoj Pant, who had his tenure extended until the end of December despite initially scheduled retirement in June.

Chakravorty previously served as the state's home secretary, a role now filled by Jagdish Prasad Meena. Meanwhile, Manoj Pant transitioned to serve as the principal secretary to the Chief Minister, maintaining his chief secretary rank.

The state government announced further reshuffles among senior IAS officers, with Atri Bhattacharya and Barun Kumar Ray taking on additional responsibilities. These strategic moves aim to enhance governance and drive departmental efficacy across diverse sectors within the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

