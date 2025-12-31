Left Menu

Gig Workers in Hyderabad Strike for Better Conditions

About 50,000 gig workers in Hyderabad joined a strike led by the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU), demanding better payouts and working conditions. TGPWU President Shaik Salauddin highlighted issues like unfair delivery expectations and blocked worker IDs, urging government intervention.

Hyderabad | Updated: 31-12-2025 21:26 IST
Gig Workers in Hyderabad Strike for Better Conditions
  • India

Approximately 50,000 of Hyderabad's gig workers participated in a strike on Wednesday, protesting for improved payouts and working conditions, according to union leader Shaik Salauddin.

Despite heightened demand on New Year's eve, the strike effectively disrupted services during lunchtime, revealing significant support for the cause.

Salauddin accused delivery platforms of attempting to undermine the strike, involving law enforcement and using bouncers. The union's demands include scrapping 10-minute deliveries, restoring pay structures, ensuring worker dignity and security, and a fair process for handling worker IDs. They are calling on state and central governments to address these issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

