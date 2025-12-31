Massive GST Evasion Racket Uncovered in Uttar Pradesh

In a significant crackdown, police have arrested two individuals in Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, for their alleged involvement in a massive GST evasion racket. The scheme reportedly involved creating fake firms to carry out bogus transactions, defrauding the government of Rs 17.57 crore.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Shubham Agrawal, the case was initiated following a complaint by Assistant Commissioner, Commercial Tax, Bhadohi, leading to the arrest of Jogendra Kumar and Mohammad Faizan. The investigation revealed that fraudulent transactions amounting to Rs 96.53 crore had been conducted using forged documents.

The arrests were made at Madhosingh railway station, with several incriminating items, including laptops, mobile phones, and fake invoices, seized. The accused disclosed that other conspirators, based in New Delhi, facilitated the racket by providing necessary counterfeit documents. The police are actively pursuing further arrests in the ongoing investigation.