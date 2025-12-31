Haryana Government Announces New Postings for IPS and HPS Officers

The Haryana government has reshuffled its police force, issuing new postings for two Indian Police Service (IPS) and six Haryana Police Services (HPS) officers on Wednesday.

As outlined in the official orders, IPS officer Ganga Ram Punia is appointed as Superintendent of Police within the Anti-Corruption Bureau in a post that was previously vacant. Meanwhile, IPS officer Narender Bijarniya steps into the role of Superintendent of Police for Karnal.

The reshuffle comes in the wake of political controversy, as Bijarniya was transferred in October following IPS officer Y Puran Kumar's alleged suicide, which pointed to discrimination within the ranks. Among the newly reassigned HPS officers are Jeet Beniwal, Sushil Kumar, Monika, Munish Sehgal, Anil Kumar, and Shakir Hussain.