Left Menu

Haryana Government Announces New Postings for IPS and HPS Officers

The Haryana government has issued new postings for two IPS and six HPS officers. IPS officer Ganga Ram Punia is now Superintendent of Police, Anti-Corruption Bureau. Narender Bijarniya is appointed SP, Karnal. Six HPS officers were also reassigned, amidst controversies involving IPS officer Y Puran Kumar's suicide note.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 31-12-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 23:22 IST
Haryana Government Announces New Postings for IPS and HPS Officers
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana government has reshuffled its police force, issuing new postings for two Indian Police Service (IPS) and six Haryana Police Services (HPS) officers on Wednesday.

As outlined in the official orders, IPS officer Ganga Ram Punia is appointed as Superintendent of Police within the Anti-Corruption Bureau in a post that was previously vacant. Meanwhile, IPS officer Narender Bijarniya steps into the role of Superintendent of Police for Karnal.

The reshuffle comes in the wake of political controversy, as Bijarniya was transferred in October following IPS officer Y Puran Kumar's alleged suicide, which pointed to discrimination within the ranks. Among the newly reassigned HPS officers are Jeet Beniwal, Sushil Kumar, Monika, Munish Sehgal, Anil Kumar, and Shakir Hussain.

TRENDING

1
Goa Government Takes Action After Nightclub Fire Tragedy

Goa Government Takes Action After Nightclub Fire Tragedy

 India
2
Global Talks Ignite Momentum for Ukraine Peace

Global Talks Ignite Momentum for Ukraine Peace

 Global
3
Controversy Erupts Over West Bengal SIR Exercise

Controversy Erupts Over West Bengal SIR Exercise

 India
4
Burkina Faso Triumphs in Group E: Advances in Africa Cup of Nations

Burkina Faso Triumphs in Group E: Advances in Africa Cup of Nations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025